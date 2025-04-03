SBI PSU Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI PSU Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rohit Shimpi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4149.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI PSU Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.0699
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: For exit within 1 year from th date of allotment - 1%. For exit after 1 years from the date of alltmen - NIL.
SBI PSU Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI PSU Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.6
13.27
-2.4
-9.39
2.76
31.7
33.74
11.77
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI PSU Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI PSU Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|14.24
|8577500
|590.81
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|9.16
|24350000
|379.95
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|9.15
|15135554
|379.67
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|8.06
|13575000
|334.28
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|5.55
|9700000
|230.18
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|4.20
|27900000
|174.31
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.09
|5443244
|169.52
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|3.70
|7800000
|153.71
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|3.69
|4150000
|153.09
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.34
|1650000
|138.40
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|3.18
|3850000
|131.93
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|2.80
|4100000
|116.15
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.45
|2750000
|101.57
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|2.34
|1310000
|97.00
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.14
|5000000
|88.80
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.03
|590000
|84.39
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.88
|1527235
|78.01
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.88
|3455000
|77.82
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.85
|2125000
|76.56
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.74
|2650000
|72.14
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|1.72
|7500000
|71.37
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.46
|196000
|60.52
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.17
|4281804
|48.59
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|1.16
|3200000
|48.05
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.12
|5301205
|46.32
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.12
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.12
|0
|253.96
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-12.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement