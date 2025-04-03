SBI Quant Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Quant Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Sukanya Ghosh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3374.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Quant Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.1179
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.5% of the applicable NAV - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. NIL - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.
SBI Quant Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Quant Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.89
3.48
-10.32
-
-
-
-
-8.82
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI Quant Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Quant Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.76
|2734527
|329.26
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|8.97
|1793008
|302.60
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|7.56
|6459638
|255.15
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.83
|270092
|230.39
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|6.04
|170505
|203.68
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|5.36
|378739
|180.79
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|5.34
|947299
|180.26
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|5.16
|6276255
|174.26
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|5.13
|477019
|173.07
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.92
|764105
|132.37
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.90
|1586132
|97.91
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.73
|2847089
|92.06
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.67
|572380
|90.15
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.65
|419973
|89.49
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.62
|414194
|88.33
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.35
|416233
|79.27
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.20
|1169392
|74.18
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.08
|1168620
|70.18
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.95
|467275
|65.76
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.93
|2301689
|65.20
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.90
|1252105
|63.95
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.78
|468187
|60.13
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.38
|2186213
|46.55
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.26
|79903
|42.37
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.04
|8631
|34.96
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.83
|1579989
|28.06
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.65
|184116
|22.09
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.62
|711884
|20.91
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.57
|7308
|19.39
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|4819
|14.64
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|0.26
|238893
|8.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.25
|0
|42.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-4.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement