Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Shriram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

AMC

Shriram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

14-Jun-2019

Fund Manager

Deepak Ramaraju

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

58.3

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.9705

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed / switched-out within 365 days from the date of allotment:- Upto 12% of units held by the investor: Nil More than 12% of units held by the investor: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value (NAV) If redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.5
2.89
-6.8
-9.07
-3.03
9.54
13.9
10.73
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank18,700
Hind. Unilever8,400
Eicher Motors3,400
Wipro52,400
Bajaj Finance1,700
Marico23,700
Federal Bank74,200
Maruti Suzuki1,100
Havells India8,200
Larsen & Toubro3,600
TVS Motor Co.5,100
HCL Technologies7,200
St Bk of India16,000
Infosys6,500
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn6,600
Jio Financial33,100
DLF8,000
Narayana Hrudaya1,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Divi's Lab.3,903
Apollo Hospitals3,000
Info Edg.(India)2,442
PB Fintech.10,000
Interglobe Aviat3,886
Tech Mahindra10,023
ITC34,900
Voltas10,873
BSE775
Vijaya Diagnost.1,300
One 971,300
ITC Hotels3,490

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.56187003.23
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.81141292.21
EquityICICI BankBanks3.75181572.18
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.1684001.83
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.1370491.82
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.7834001.62
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.7814001.62
EquityWiproIT - Software2.50524001.45
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.4917001.45
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products2.44237001.42
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.3910001.39
EquityFederal BankBanks2.26742001.31
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.2511001.31
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.21179931.28
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.0082001.16
EquityTrentRetailing1.9823751.15
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.97517111.14
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.9536001.13
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.9551001.13
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.9572001.13
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9169741.11
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.89160001.10
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.8865001.09
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.8620451.08
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.5966000.92
EquityJio FinancialFinance1.18331000.68
EquityDLFRealty0.8780000.50
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services0.2510000.14
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.226820.12
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-7.094000004.13
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-4.382400002.55
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-3.462000002.01
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.831000001.06
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.422000001.99
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells India-/--0.98-4000-0.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureWipro-/--1.01-21000-0.58
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--1.01-2275-0.59
Derivatives - Index FutureNIFTY-/--12.04-3150-7.01
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-2.10321551.22
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-18.88011.02
Reverse RepoC C I-/-8.9205.19

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Shriram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-May-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
934.24
Trustee/s:
Mr. Mani Sridhar, Shriram Trustees Limited, V N Shiva Shankar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kartik Jain
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Akhilesh Kumar Sindh, Dhruv Lalit Mehta, Prabhakar D Karandikar, Rangaswamy Sundara Rajan
Compliance Officer/s:
Tanmoy Sengupta, Ajay Ramesh Bhanushali
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mrs. Sneha Jaiswal
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Ramaraju
Auditors:
M/s Chokshi & Chokshi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
511-512, Meadows, Sahar Plaza, J. B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059.
Contact Nos:
022-23373012
Fax:
022-23373014
Email:
customercare@shriramamc.co.in
Website:
www.shriramamc.in

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

