Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir IDCW

Exit Load %

: If up to 30% of the units invested are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment. - No exit Load If more than 30% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment - exit load of 1% of the applicable NAV will be charged. For redemption or withdrawal by way of SWP after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil.