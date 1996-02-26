iifl-logo
Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI

Summary Info

Fund Name

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI

AMC

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

29-Aug-2018

Fund Manager

Rohit Seksaria

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3551.43

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.141

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If up to 25% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment. - No exit Load If more than 25% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment - exit load of 1% of the applicable NAV will be charged. For redemption or withdrawal by way of SWP after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil.

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- NAV Chart

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.17
5.93
-5.81
-6.85
11.18
15.4
30.42
20.27
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
18-Oct-202314.90

Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Prudent Corp.1,30,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC AMC42,806

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.191475459255.60
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.621272818199.85
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.171532287183.88
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.395424628120.48
EquityAxis BankBanks3.371179032119.73
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure3.281090073116.57
EquityICICI BankBanks2.88849819102.32
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.82117710100.41
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services2.8076491799.77
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services2.8016453399.58
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance2.78179592199.06
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.5792365691.45
EquityShriram FinanceFinance2.48142884988.20
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables2.3927587484.89
EquityChola FinancialFinance2.2047663778.25
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.20241862678.20
EquityUjjivan SmallBanks2.012228680671.60
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services1.8847860867.01
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.8843286667.01
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services1.86163982066.07
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.8586305465.88
EquityREC LtdFinance1.73171460061.77
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.628238757.61
EquityChalet HotelsLeisure Services1.5173226153.97
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks1.46912052451.86
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software1.44105027051.46
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software1.4310907450.89
EquityWestlife FoodLeisure Services1.3771713348.98
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services1.34154119547.81
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance1.2626586944.81
EquityCSB BankBanks1.24156119844.14
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.2426095144.04
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.1567018641.06
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software1.1527586741.04
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.128025640.06
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment1.0842551538.46
EquityR Systems Intl.It - Services0.98109691534.81
Foreign EquityMake My Trip Ltd (USD)Leisure Services0.893782931.82
EquityMedi Assist Ser.Insurance0.8567356830.42
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.83119252629.79
EquitySISCommercial Services & Supplies0.8094130828.70
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.6974096024.79
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services0.6224749822.32
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.6275607422.20
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.6213951922.10
EquityCoforgeIt - Software0.622994822.04
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.6013000021.51
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.564488720.09
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.5320296619.09
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.23921118.46
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.1412324.99
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.001400.03
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureAngel OneStock Future1.2322320043.70
Derivatives - Stock FuturePage IndustriesStock Future0.46415516.55
DerivativesMargin Money For Derivatives-/-0.2509.20
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.81300000028.99
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.2710000009.89
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsSundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)-/-2.115114345475.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.330118.44
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.900-67.57

Key information

Fund House:
Sundaram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
26-Feb-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
68,692.35
Trustee/s:
R Rajamani, K V Ramanathan, S Viji, Sundaram Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Anand Radhakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
T T Srinivasaraghavan, Sunil Subramaniam
Compliance Officer/s:
P Sundararajan
Investor Service Officer/s:
P.Rahul Mayor
Fund Manager/s:
Rohit Seksaria
Auditors:
M/s Brahmayya & Co, CA, M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Sundaram Towers, 2nd Floor, 46 White Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014
Contact Nos:
044-2858 3362/3367
Fax:
044-2858 3156
Email:
customerservices@sundarammutual.com
Website:
www.sundarammutual.com

