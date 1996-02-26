Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-Aug-2018
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3551.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.141
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If up to 25% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment. - No exit Load If more than 25% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment - exit load of 1% of the applicable NAV will be charged. For redemption or withdrawal by way of SWP after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil.
Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.17
5.93
-5.81
-6.85
11.18
15.4
30.42
20.27
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Services Fund Direct IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.19
|1475459
|255.60
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.62
|1272818
|199.85
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.17
|1532287
|183.88
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.39
|5424628
|120.48
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.37
|1179032
|119.73
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|3.28
|1090073
|116.57
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.88
|849819
|102.32
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.82
|117710
|100.41
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|2.80
|764917
|99.77
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.80
|164533
|99.58
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|2.78
|1795921
|99.06
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.57
|923656
|91.45
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.48
|1428849
|88.20
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.39
|275874
|84.89
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.20
|476637
|78.25
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.20
|2418626
|78.20
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|2.01
|22286806
|71.60
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|1.88
|478608
|67.01
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.88
|432866
|67.01
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.86
|1639820
|66.07
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.85
|863054
|65.88
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.73
|1714600
|61.77
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.62
|82387
|57.61
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.51
|732261
|53.97
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|1.46
|9120524
|51.86
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|1.44
|1050270
|51.46
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|1.43
|109074
|50.89
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|1.37
|717133
|48.98
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|1.34
|1541195
|47.81
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.26
|265869
|44.81
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|1.24
|1561198
|44.14
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.24
|260951
|44.04
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.15
|670186
|41.06
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|1.15
|275867
|41.04
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.12
|80256
|40.06
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.08
|425515
|38.46
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|0.98
|1096915
|34.81
|Foreign Equity
|Make My Trip Ltd (USD)
|Leisure Services
|0.89
|37829
|31.82
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|0.85
|673568
|30.42
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.83
|1192526
|29.79
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.80
|941308
|28.70
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.69
|740960
|24.79
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|0.62
|247498
|22.32
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.62
|756074
|22.20
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.62
|139519
|22.10
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|0.62
|29948
|22.04
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.60
|130000
|21.51
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.56
|44887
|20.09
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.53
|202966
|19.09
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.23
|92111
|8.46
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.14
|1232
|4.99
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|140
|0.03
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Angel One
|Stock Future
|1.23
|223200
|43.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Page Industries
|Stock Future
|0.46
|4155
|16.55
|Derivatives
|Margin Money For Derivatives
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|9.20
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.81
|3000000
|28.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.27
|1000000
|9.89
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Sundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.11
|51143454
|75.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.33
|0
|118.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.90
|0
|-67.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement