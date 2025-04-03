Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 25-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 131.18
Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.0689
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.9
6.02
-6.08
-
-
-
-
-9.31
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|25.44
|278173
|33.36
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|13.52
|56031
|17.73
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|8.34
|42358
|10.94
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|7.16
|26974
|9.39
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.16
|5399
|5.46
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.46
|30517
|4.54
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|3.39
|70005
|4.44
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.32
|45732
|4.35
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.21
|18271
|4.21
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.87
|35206
|3.76
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.64
|55864
|3.46
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.60
|11110
|3.41
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.29
|219276
|3.00
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.17
|5865
|2.84
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|1.94
|12172
|2.54
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.57
|4404
|2.05
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.35
|36987
|1.77
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.28
|23489
|1.68
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.26
|17125
|1.64
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.18
|18094
|1.54
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.17
|45076
|1.52
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.13
|31879
|1.48
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.92
|25972
|1.20
|Equity
|Adani Green
|Power
|0.85
|14431
|1.11
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.83
|16701
|1.08
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.68
|15401
|0.90
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.61
|6074
|0.80
|Equity
|Adani Total Gas
|Gas
|0.56
|13186
|0.73
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|0.38
|927
|0.50
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.32
|3109
|0.42
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.56
|0
|2.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.17
|0
|-2.86
