Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

03-May-2021

Fund Manager

Sailesh Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

839

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.4175

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

On or before expiry of 365 days from the date allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil On or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investment: 1% Redemption after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.77
7.86
-6.94
-11.91
1.36
14.69
-
15.4
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Voltas89,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Godrej Industrie1,13,000
Zydus Lifesci.90,213
R R Kabel56,690
Amara Raja Ener.43,673
Team Lease Serv.17,036
ITC Hotels35,428

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.5021774837.72
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense4.48152700037.60
EquityICICI BankBanks4.1228693034.54
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.887638924.16
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.5612740021.50
EquityTCSIT - Software2.546108121.27
EquityPNB HousingFinance2.3926293320.07
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.3678996919.81
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.198869018.38
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.0614400017.28
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products2.053649917.20
EquityNTPCPower1.9753020016.51
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.9523702516.32
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.9225459216.15
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.8770500015.65
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.804160115.09
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.733852414.49
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.6814207814.06
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.6735428113.99
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.636253913.69
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.612541013.47
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks1.5122425212.68
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.496881612.51
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.475800012.37
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.4519677012.14
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.443718012.07
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.408900011.74
EquityRBL BankBanks1.3873166511.58
EquityIndian BankBanks1.3822620011.55
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.31150621510.98
EquityBank of IndiaBanks1.27112200010.67
EquityAxis BankBanks1.2510340010.50
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.253400010.49
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.2512710010.49
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.249735010.41
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance1.181080009.92
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets1.16446779.69
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing1.151386909.66
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.12650819.36
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.102500009.23
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.063140008.89
EquitySyrma SGS Tech.Industrial Manufacturing1.032081008.61
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.98377008.25
EquityAdani PowerPower0.981722008.24
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.98539008.21
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.962369798.03
EquitySobhaRealty0.93659597.91
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.9391007.76
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.92257107.74
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.91640007.66
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.914880007.61
EquityGravita IndiaMinerals & Mining0.91477057.60
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components0.90806257.52
EquitySpiceJetTransport Services0.8916233767.45
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.873323337.32
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.87147647.28
EquityREC LtdFinance0.811890006.80
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.80398006.73
EquityIDFC First BankBanks0.8011500006.71
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.79557966.59
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.78294006.54
EquityVolt.Transform.Electrical Equipment0.7295926.02
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.72922136.00
EquityEcos (India)Transport Services0.642994205.35
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction0.571861904.80
EquityCello WorldConsumer Durables0.45689083.81
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsTata Money Market Fund - Regular (G)CAPITAL MARKETS0.4173123.41
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-2.15018.03
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.5604.79

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Sailesh Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

