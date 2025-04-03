Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sailesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 249.88
Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 60.0462
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% of the applicable nav if redeemedon or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App- NAV Chart
Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.1
1.95
0.52
1.74
8.84
9.44
13.03
8.65
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Equity Saving Fund Dir App- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.26
|90316
|15.64
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.00
|124830
|14.98
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.26
|83650
|13.13
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.67
|36865
|11.66
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|4.31
|49140
|10.76
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.20
|336800
|10.48
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.19
|103125
|10.47
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.80
|137900
|9.49
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.79
|203430
|9.45
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.02
|16850
|7.54
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.91
|68000
|7.27
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.87
|67700
|7.16
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.95
|40525
|4.87
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.78
|31125
|4.45
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.21
|5710
|3.02
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.77
|5496
|1.91
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.76
|10200
|1.90
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.68
|9300
|1.69
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|1070
|1.49
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.54
|21900
|1.35
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.50
|15200
|1.25
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.43
|7310
|1.06
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.42
|9500
|1.05
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.42
|4700
|1.04
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.39
|3550
|0.96
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.38
|26400
|0.95
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|5900
|0.94
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.35
|3536
|0.87
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.33
|9300
|0.81
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.31
|1660
|0.76
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.30
|2600
|0.74
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.28
|19534
|0.70
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.27
|27017
|0.67
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.27
|660
|0.66
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.25
|6500
|0.63
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.24
|10400
|0.60
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.23
|8080
|0.56
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.20
|12500
|0.49
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.19
|4800
|0.47
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.06
|1285
|0.14
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.01
|1250
|0.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|12.26
|3000000
|30.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.03
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.97
|500000
|4.93
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Money Market Fund - Regular (G)
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|3.10
|16591
|7.75
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (G)
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|2.16
|1055118
|5.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.40
|0
|8.56
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.89
|0
|7.21
