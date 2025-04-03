Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 16-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Tejas Gutka
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 475.79
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.7385
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.39
5.83
-12.23
-17.65
-3.06
-
-
13.06
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.78
|268600
|46.53
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.62
|84500
|26.73
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|5.16
|218000
|24.55
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.68
|185000
|22.27
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.19
|104000
|19.94
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|4.15
|342000
|19.75
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|4.07
|305000
|19.38
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.97
|406600
|18.90
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.94
|18500
|18.73
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|3.66
|132000
|17.42
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|3.38
|170000
|16.09
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.36
|52000
|15.96
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|2.89
|180000
|13.74
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.84
|95000
|13.50
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.75
|190000
|13.08
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|2.69
|58800
|12.81
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.69
|15000
|12.79
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|2.59
|37000
|12.31
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|2.31
|151267
|10.99
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|2.24
|125000
|10.65
|Equity
|Cera Sanitary.
|Consumer Durables
|2.20
|19804
|10.47
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|55000
|10.46
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|2.11
|373990
|10.05
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|1.93
|336169
|9.16
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|1.75
|700000
|8.34
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|1.55
|82592
|7.35
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.46
|52000
|6.95
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.39
|80000
|6.63
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|1.24
|298588
|5.91
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|0.90
|339090
|4.27
|Equity
|Suraj Estate
|Realty
|0.85
|135000
|4.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.19
|0
|15.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|10.72
