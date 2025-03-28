Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Satish Chandra Mishra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3733.13
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 98.6181
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switchedout above 365 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.46
5.71
-4.17
-6.94
4.62
11.98
21.2
13.2
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.28
|2000000
|346.48
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.66
|1760000
|211.21
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.42
|1050000
|164.87
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.03
|1250000
|150.51
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.66
|431425
|136.49
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.62
|800000
|135.01
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.14
|1700000
|117.09
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.80
|300000
|104.49
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.33
|86000
|87.10
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.04
|400000
|76.11
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.98
|1695375
|73.92
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.80
|223500
|67.36
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.80
|260000
|67.21
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.59
|1500000
|59.25
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.58
|270000
|59.13
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.36
|1100000
|50.79
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|1.35
|2500000
|50.24
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.28
|250000
|47.61
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.26
|220357
|46.99
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.19
|2000000
|44.42
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.03
|104900
|38.61
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|0.97
|6200000
|36.20
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.96
|30000
|35.83
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|224516
|35.77
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.95
|350000
|35.54
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|0.93
|910000
|34.64
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.92
|700000
|34.53
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.89
|337829
|33.04
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.86
|300000
|32.08
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|300000
|31.74
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|0.83
|330000
|30.81
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.82
|495000
|30.72
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|0.82
|660268
|30.58
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.81
|500000
|30.42
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.76
|436475
|28.41
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.73
|1000000
|27.22
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|100000
|27.17
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.68
|1000000
|25.89
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.67
|1000000
|25.08
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.60
|1800000
|22.49
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|67989
|21.35
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.54
|150000
|20.28
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.52
|130000
|19.29
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|0.40
|3246754
|14.90
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.22
|4500
|45.37
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.77
|290
|28.67
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.68
|2500
|25.36
|NCD
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|25.12
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|24.94
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.67
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.66
|250
|24.50
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.13
|500
|5.02
|NCD
|HDFC Ergo Gener
|-/-
|0.13
|500
|5.02
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.13
|250
|4.96
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.10
|40
|3.91
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|2.26
|8500000
|84.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.92
|7000000
|71.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|1.06
|3875680
|39.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.03
|3750000
|38.42
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|0.96
|3500000
|35.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.68
|2500000
|25.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.68
|2500000
|25.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.66
|2500000
|24.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.52
|1921400
|19.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.27
|1000000
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|0.27
|999600
|10.20
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.21
|756900
|7.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.13
|500300
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|0.12
|449800
|4.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.12
|444100
|4.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.08
|309900
|3.16
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.08
|300000
|3.10
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.08
|300000
|3.09
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.06
|235600
|2.39
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|0.05
|200000
|2.04
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2044
|-/-
|0.05
|164800
|1.70
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2045
|-/-
|0.03
|89600
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.02
|88300
|0.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2040
|-/-
|0.02
|73000
|0.82
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2035
|-/-
|0.02
|76900
|0.77
|Govt. Securities
|TAMILNADU 2025
|-/-
|0.01
|48500
|0.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.01
|40420
|0.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.01
|31600
|0.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.01
|29200
|0.29
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2027
|-/-
|0.00
|13000
|0.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.00
|2000
|0.01
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Corporate Bond Fund (G)
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|1.38
|42248314
|51.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.54
|0
|92.97
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|2.61
