Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 11-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Meeta Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1547.74
Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.868
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or before 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 90 days from the date of allotment
Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.27
4.3
-13.17
-
-
-
-
-11.32
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata India Innovation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|4.09
|112600
|63.37
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.00
|2789600
|61.95
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.82
|397000
|59.06
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.58
|546000
|55.44
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.49
|155000
|53.99
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.35
|354630
|51.90
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.25
|418000
|50.33
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.19
|314548
|49.39
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.95
|1318395
|45.61
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.94
|263000
|45.56
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.76
|50000
|42.65
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.38
|100000
|36.81
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.31
|425616
|35.70
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.24
|350000
|34.65
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.22
|49109
|34.34
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|2.10
|382043
|32.56
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.07
|101500
|32.11
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.07
|267000
|32.04
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.03
|502254
|31.44
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.85
|203977
|28.56
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.79
|120000
|27.72
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.77
|225000
|27.33
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.74
|199477
|26.97
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.74
|510881
|26.93
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.61
|1000000
|24.98
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.55
|334864
|23.92
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|1.50
|247732
|23.19
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.42
|77321
|21.91
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|1.40
|316842
|21.64
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.37
|97500
|21.14
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.34
|575821
|20.78
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|1.33
|236414
|20.58
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.30
|273335
|20.18
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|52521
|17.06
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.10
|15500
|16.95
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|160000
|16.93
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|150000
|16.74
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.02
|35000
|15.75
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.01
|93619
|15.62
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.98
|425000
|15.21
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.98
|1275000
|15.12
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.96
|227220
|14.82
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.89
|144093
|13.84
|Equity
|Unimech Aero.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.80
|134827
|12.32
|Equity
|Indoco Remedies
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.70
|553506
|10.87
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.68
|269429
|10.71
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.62
|115433
|9.60
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|0.59
|60192
|9.20
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.55
|50000
|8.43
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.49
|400000
|7.59
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|59354
|6.85
|Equity
|Quick Heal Tech
|IT - Software
|0.36
|187403
|5.54
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.11
|50251
|1.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|6.02
|0
|93.02
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|28.90
