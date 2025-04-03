Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Feb-1993
Fund Manager
: Chandraprakash Padiyar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7419.57
Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.33
7.49
-5.28
-10.06
3.82
15.09
26.31
14.46
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.43
|4466799
|773.82
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.53
|2800000
|336.02
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.14
|2550000
|307.04
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|4.09
|1007556
|303.67
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.04
|4350000
|299.62
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|3.99
|6786250
|295.91
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.63
|3209286
|269.19
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|3.42
|43500000
|253.99
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.33
|1573632
|247.09
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.95
|3574802
|219.02
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|2.78
|1880566
|206.41
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.57
|525000
|190.48
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.31
|630000
|171.23
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.96
|750000
|145.22
|Equity
|Quess Corp
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.91
|2378531
|142.05
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.83
|1456877
|136.05
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.82
|1000000
|135.25
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.80
|700000
|133.32
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.76
|2100000
|130.33
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.68
|4600000
|124.47
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|8800000
|124.24
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.62
|659217
|119.88
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.55
|363164
|114.89
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.52
|263657
|113.01
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.48
|314205
|109.44
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.47
|2200000
|109.31
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.46
|344618
|108.25
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.35
|4475085
|100.38
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.25
|800000
|92.44
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.23
|1100000
|91.19
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.23
|2303000
|90.96
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|1.16
|5203000
|85.85
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.14
|500000
|84.38
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|1.13
|3471960
|84.07
|Equity
|Elantas Beck
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.07
|94264
|79.24
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.02
|1157787
|75.36
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.99
|720646
|73.25
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.79
|180000
|58.47
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.76
|56000
|56.71
|Equity
|Akzo Nobel
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|181800
|56.54
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.74
|290000
|55.18
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.72
|1950000
|53.08
|Equity
|Patanjali Foods
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.70
|296277
|52.16
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.52
|50000
|38.81
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.42
|127832
|31.47
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.39
|62937
|29.24
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|250000
|27.91
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.34
|115000
|25.18
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.20
|27375
|15.00
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.16
|103571
|11.55
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.05
|230300
|3.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|3.15
|0
|233.80
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.61
|0
|194.12
