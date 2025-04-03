iifl-logo
Tata Multicap Fund Regular G

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

16-Jan-2023

Fund Manager

Meeta Shetty

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2661.41

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.8456

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

On or before expiry of 365 days from the date allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil On or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investment: 1% Redemption after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.79
6.61
-11.51
-15.09
-2.29
-
-
12.24
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Firstsour.Solu.17,00,000
Dr Lal Pathlabs1,45,000
Tech Mahindra1,82,000
Laurus Labs5,03,842
IndusInd Bank2,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Senco Gold7,11,110
Anant Raj5,50,000
RHI Magnesita4,47,376
Gujarat Gas4,32,500
Juniper Hotels6,94,440
Sobha1,49,534
H.G. Infra Engg.1,27,680
Barbeque-Nation3,14,910
Restaurant Brand13,52,575
Ceigall India2,24,442
Vedant Fashions25,868

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.21800000138.59
EquityAxis BankBanks4.581200000121.86
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.6962500098.13
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.21124000085.41
EquityNTPCPower2.72232500072.41
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.7160000072.00
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.5440000067.50
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.27166142860.52
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies2.21170000058.82
EquityIndian BankBanks2.21115000058.74
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.00240000053.30
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.9668244452.09
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.8815801549.99
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.69380000045.06
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components1.6717000044.46
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.67120000044.32
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6523100043.99
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.6412000043.53
EquityBandhan BankBanks1.59300000042.35
EquityPearl Global IndTextiles & Apparels1.5530779741.30
EquityFederal BankBanks1.53230000040.85
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.5223883940.38
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.505436640.02
EquityREC LtdFinance1.49110000039.63
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.4868000039.28
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.4713000039.18
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4327000038.00
EquityGravita IndiaMinerals & Mining1.2721155833.73
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services1.2614500033.50
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.2312000032.61
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing1.21320511032.11
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.1632465230.74
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty1.1426960630.37
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.145000030.26
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services1.1433500030.21
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.1336500030.14
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.1314463729.98
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.1222500029.70
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.0820000028.77
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.062795028.30
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.04130000027.68
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.0359000027.43
EquityUsha MartinIndustrial Products1.0292000027.20
EquityShriram PistonsAuto Components1.0214657627.08
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.0218200027.07
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.0017500026.68
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0050384226.56
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components0.965674025.54
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.887200023.38
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.86115000022.79
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.85400000022.74
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.8352000022.05
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.83100000022.04
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.8224000021.69
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products0.7920936920.92
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.7420000019.80
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.7414652819.60
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.736203119.48
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.7028688518.67
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.665727917.58
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.6615897617.44
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.64241167716.93
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.557500014.52
EquityGNA AxlesAuto Components0.5246017213.79
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.5115900013.55
EquityWaaree EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.435322611.48
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.323213768.64
EquityStandard GlassIndustrial Manufacturing0.204018395.22
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-2.84075.48
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.67045.92

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Meeta Shetty
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

