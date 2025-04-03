Tata Multicap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Multicap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Meeta Shetty
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2661.41
Tata Multicap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.8456
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: On or before expiry of 365 days from the date allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil On or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investment: 1% Redemption after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.79
6.61
-11.51
-15.09
-2.29
-
-
12.24
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Multicap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.21
|800000
|138.59
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.58
|1200000
|121.86
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.69
|625000
|98.13
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.21
|1240000
|85.41
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.72
|2325000
|72.41
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.71
|600000
|72.00
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.54
|400000
|67.50
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.27
|1661428
|60.52
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.21
|1700000
|58.82
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.21
|1150000
|58.74
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.00
|2400000
|53.30
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.96
|682444
|52.09
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.88
|158015
|49.99
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.69
|3800000
|45.06
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.67
|170000
|44.46
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.67
|1200000
|44.32
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.65
|231000
|43.99
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.64
|120000
|43.53
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.59
|3000000
|42.35
|Equity
|Pearl Global Ind
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.55
|307797
|41.30
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.53
|2300000
|40.85
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.52
|238839
|40.38
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.50
|54366
|40.02
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.49
|1100000
|39.63
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.48
|680000
|39.28
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.47
|130000
|39.18
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.43
|270000
|38.00
|Equity
|Gravita India
|Minerals & Mining
|1.27
|211558
|33.73
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.26
|145000
|33.50
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|120000
|32.61
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.21
|3205110
|32.11
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.16
|324652
|30.74
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.14
|269606
|30.37
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.14
|50000
|30.26
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.14
|335000
|30.21
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.13
|365000
|30.14
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.13
|144637
|29.98
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.12
|225000
|29.70
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.08
|200000
|28.77
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.06
|27950
|28.30
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.04
|1300000
|27.68
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.03
|590000
|27.43
|Equity
|Usha Martin
|Industrial Products
|1.02
|920000
|27.20
|Equity
|Shriram Pistons
|Auto Components
|1.02
|146576
|27.08
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.02
|182000
|27.07
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.00
|175000
|26.68
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.00
|503842
|26.56
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|0.96
|56740
|25.54
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.88
|72000
|23.38
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.86
|1150000
|22.79
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.85
|4000000
|22.74
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.83
|520000
|22.05
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.83
|1000000
|22.04
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.82
|240000
|21.69
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.79
|209369
|20.92
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.74
|200000
|19.80
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.74
|146528
|19.60
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|62031
|19.48
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.70
|286885
|18.67
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.66
|57279
|17.58
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.66
|158976
|17.44
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.64
|2411677
|16.93
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.55
|75000
|14.52
|Equity
|GNA Axles
|Auto Components
|0.52
|460172
|13.79
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.51
|159000
|13.55
|Equity
|Waaree Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.43
|53226
|11.48
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|321376
|8.64
|Equity
|Standard Glass
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.20
|401839
|5.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.84
|0
|75.48
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.67
|0
|45.92
