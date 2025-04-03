Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 14-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 149.09
Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 83.5534
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.25
-0.01
-17.2
-13.92
4.18
9.27
-
9.27
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.83
|83823
|13.16
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.96
|70293
|11.86
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|7.51
|32153
|11.19
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|7.45
|70541
|11.11
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|7.31
|490751
|10.89
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|7.26
|15472
|10.81
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|6.46
|65812
|9.63
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.40
|54088
|8.04
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.61
|96150
|6.87
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|4.49
|241255
|6.69
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|4.11
|385424
|6.12
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|3.84
|85354
|5.72
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|3.72
|7346295
|5.54
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.19
|8980
|4.76
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|3.01
|33234
|4.49
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.80
|5668
|4.17
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.47
|7883
|3.67
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.45
|9636
|2.16
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.14
|8623
|1.69
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.11
|13877
|1.66
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|1.07
|2949
|1.59
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.05
|2012
|1.56
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.71
|2331
|1.05
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.61
|7191
|0.91
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.59
|13117
|0.88
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.50
|5363
|0.75
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.40
|16568
|0.59
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.40
|13933
|0.59
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|IT - Software
|0.34
|7685
|0.51
|Equity
|Tanla Platforms
|IT - Software
|0.18
|6149
|0.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.01
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.02
