Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 04-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 654.04
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.0658
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of NAV if redeemed on or before 90 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed on or after 90 Days from the date of allotment.
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.1
8.66
-15.01
-16.21
-
-
-
21.3
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|5.33
|75237
|34.86
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.19
|64015
|33.95
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|5.16
|471496
|33.76
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|4.99
|333536
|32.62
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.85
|43126
|31.75
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.84
|22696
|31.62
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.50
|200965
|29.41
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.44
|152359
|29.01
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.63
|1336354
|23.73
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.33
|355114
|21.75
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.99
|148336
|19.58
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|2.70
|381909
|17.65
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.53
|21285
|16.52
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.35
|475435
|15.37
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.34
|267644
|15.32
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.23
|53668
|14.58
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.11
|193200
|13.81
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.87
|73547
|12.25
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.85
|33438
|12.13
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.62
|47199
|10.60
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.62
|2616
|10.59
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.55
|296556
|10.16
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.49
|71975
|9.75
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.46
|152171
|9.52
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|1.44
|283094
|9.41
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.43
|317563
|9.32
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.42
|328845
|9.31
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|1.36
|87111
|8.89
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.28
|9577
|8.34
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.17
|49560
|7.67
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.17
|39490
|7.64
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.17
|72219
|7.64
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.05
|32372
|6.89
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.04
|104412
|6.81
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.02
|53006
|6.69
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.01
|14010
|6.60
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.99
|5737
|6.47
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.98
|77265
|6.38
|Equity
|Indian Renewable
|Finance
|0.92
|384538
|5.99
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.90
|39639
|5.88
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.87
|18429
|5.65
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.84
|48937
|5.51
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|178221
|5.39
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|21618
|5.37
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.73
|93772
|4.78
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.72
|10743
|4.71
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.61
|36245
|3.97
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|11861
|3.85
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.54
|212072
|3.50
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.35
|23436
|2.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|1.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.39
|0
|-2.59
