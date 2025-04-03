Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Natural Resources
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2015
Fund Manager
: Satish Chandra Mishra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 928.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 49.4333
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.81
12.41
-0.67
-7.8
7.21
14.06
32.3
18.81
|Category Avg
0.93
11.04
-1.11
-10.3
4.71
12.91
31.56
16.55
|Category Best
1.15
12.41
-0.67
-7.8
7.21
14.67
33.86
18.81
|Category Worst
0.76
9.07
-1.6
-13.75
1.66
10.4
30.17
12.52
Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Resources Energy Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|7.63
|70000
|70.89
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.70
|1400000
|43.60
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|4.43
|3000000
|41.16
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.88
|300000
|36.00
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.59
|3833386
|33.30
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.50
|700000
|32.54
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.24
|80000
|30.09
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|3.00
|225000
|27.84
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.98
|700000
|27.63
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.81
|1100000
|26.10
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.55
|1050000
|23.65
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.39
|600000
|22.16
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.30
|250000
|21.40
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|2.29
|445000
|21.31
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|2.29
|1000000
|21.26
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.26
|253089
|20.98
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.21
|89011
|20.53
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.17
|595000
|20.18
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.15
|210000
|19.96
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.09
|115000
|19.43
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.06
|650000
|19.09
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.02
|6887
|18.79
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.01
|130000
|18.70
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.98
|400000
|18.42
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.98
|281967
|18.35
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|1.88
|600000
|17.41
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.77
|125000
|16.40
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.69
|1200000
|15.69
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.68
|2500000
|15.62
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.62
|600000
|15.05
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.56
|250000
|14.50
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.36
|200000
|12.65
|Equity
|DCM Shriram
|Diversified
|1.35
|130800
|12.53
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.34
|1100000
|12.48
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|195000
|12.36
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.23
|41000
|11.46
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.18
|1500000
|10.93
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|1.11
|175600
|10.27
|Equity
|Sharda Cropchem
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.08
|201551
|9.98
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.07
|500000
|9.97
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.89
|49414
|8.23
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.83
|400000
|7.72
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.81
|200000
|7.52
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|25658
|6.30
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.51
|25700
|4.75
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.42
|100000
|3.91
|Equity
|Chemcon Special.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.21
|100000
|1.90
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.10
|25000
|0.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.92
|0
|8.58
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|8.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement