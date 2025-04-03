Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct

Exit Load %

: Compulsory Lock-in Option: 3% if redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment. (This load will be applicable when the lock-in period expires before 3 years from the date of allotment). Anytime Exit Option: If child attains majority after 7 years from the date of allotment: If redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment: 3% If redeemed after 3 years but on or before 7 years from the date of allotment: 2% If redeemed after 7 years but before child attains majority: 1% No load after the child attains majority If child attains majority before 7 years from the date of allotment: If redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment: 3% If redeemed after 3 years but on or before 7 years from the date of allotment: 2% If redeemed after 7 years: Nil.