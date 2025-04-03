Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amey Sathe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 322.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 63.3005
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Compulsory Lock-in Option: 3% if redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment. (This load will be applicable when the lock-in period expires before 3 years from the date of allotment). Anytime Exit Option: If child attains majority after 7 years from the date of allotment: If redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment: 3% If redeemed after 3 years but on or before 7 years from the date of allotment: 2% If redeemed after 7 years but before child attains majority: 1% No load after the child attains majority If child attains majority before 7 years from the date of allotment: If redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment: 3% If redeemed after 3 years but on or before 7 years from the date of allotment: 2% If redeemed after 7 years: Nil.
Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- NAV Chart
Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.16
6.4
-7.03
-10.56
4.21
11.96
25.39
12.51
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.60
|160000
|27.71
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.84
|130000
|15.60
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.67
|125000
|15.05
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.19
|80000
|13.50
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.54
|60000
|11.41
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.03
|28000
|9.75
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.95
|30000
|9.49
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.76
|225000
|8.88
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.72
|40000
|8.76
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.60
|82500
|8.37
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.54
|3000
|8.18
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.48
|26000
|8.00
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|70000
|7.81
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.24
|120000
|7.20
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.10
|40000
|6.76
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.09
|70000
|6.74
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|2.09
|40000
|6.74
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.03
|51000
|6.55
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.89
|100000
|6.08
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|1.76
|39560
|5.67
|Equity
|Gravita India
|Minerals & Mining
|1.73
|35000
|5.58
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|1.70
|50000
|5.48
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|1.69
|200000
|5.45
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.65
|280000
|5.30
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|1.64
|500
|5.26
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.46
|50000
|4.70
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.43
|80000
|4.62
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.39
|40000
|4.46
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.38
|300000
|4.43
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.35
|500000
|4.34
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.32
|200000
|4.25
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.23
|40000
|3.96
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.22
|300000
|3.92
|Equity
|Akums Drugs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.20
|85000
|3.87
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.16
|11000
|3.74
|Equity
|Sharda Cropchem
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.15
|75000
|3.71
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.13
|23000
|3.64
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|1.09
|336000
|3.50
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|1.05
|60000
|3.36
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.03
|97894
|3.30
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|1.00
|97856
|3.23
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.96
|120000
|3.10
|Equity
|Indigo Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.95
|30000
|3.05
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.92
|177456
|2.95
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.85
|85143
|2.75
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.85
|14000
|2.72
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|0.83
|70000
|2.66
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.82
|70000
|2.63
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.71
|75155
|2.27
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|0.70
|9000
|2.24
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.11
|22500
|0.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.89
|0
|2.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement