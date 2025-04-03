iifl-logo
Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Amey Sathe

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

322.14

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  63.3005

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Compulsory Lock-in Option: 3% if redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment. (This load will be applicable when the lock-in period expires before 3 years from the date of allotment). Anytime Exit Option: If child attains majority after 7 years from the date of allotment: If redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment: 3% If redeemed after 3 years but on or before 7 years from the date of allotment: 2% If redeemed after 7 years but before child attains majority: 1% No load after the child attains majority If child attains majority before 7 years from the date of allotment: If redeemed on or before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment: 3% If redeemed after 3 years but on or before 7 years from the date of allotment: 2% If redeemed after 7 years: Nil.

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- NAV Chart

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.16
6.4
-7.03
-10.56
4.21
11.96
25.39
12.51
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Young Citizens Fund Direct- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.6016000027.71
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.8413000015.60
EquityICICI BankBanks4.6712500015.05
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.198000013.50
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.546000011.41
EquityTCSIT - Software3.03280009.75
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.95300009.49
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.762250008.88
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.72400008.76
EquityAxis BankBanks2.60825008.37
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products2.5430008.18
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables2.48260008.00
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.43700007.81
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products2.241200007.20
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.10400006.76
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products2.09700006.74
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance2.09400006.74
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.03510006.55
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.891000006.08
EquityJupiter Life LinHealthcare Services1.76395605.67
EquityGravita IndiaMinerals & Mining1.73350005.58
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified1.70500005.48
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables1.692000005.45
EquityIndraprastha GasGas1.652800005.30
EquityMRFAuto Components1.645005.26
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets1.46500004.70
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance1.43800004.62
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.39400004.46
EquityCity Union BankBanks1.383000004.43
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.355000004.34
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products1.322000004.25
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.23400003.96
EquityCESCPower1.223000003.92
EquityAkums DrugsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.20850003.87
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.16110003.74
EquitySharda CropchemFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.15750003.71
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services1.13230003.64
EquityDCB BankBanks1.093360003.50
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment1.05600003.36
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products1.03978943.30
EquityRepco Home FinFinance1.00978563.23
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.961200003.10
EquityIndigo PaintsConsumer Durables0.95300003.05
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.921774562.95
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.85851432.75
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.85140002.72
EquityArvind Fashions.Retailing0.83700002.66
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.82700002.63
EquityV I P Inds.Consumer Durables0.71751552.27
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.7090002.24
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.11225000.36
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.8902.83

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
Amey Sathe
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

