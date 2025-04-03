iifl-logo
Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Taurus Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G

AMC

Taurus Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Anuj Kapil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7.92

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  65.97

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If exited/switched out before 180 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If exited/switched out after 180 days from the date of allotment.

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.24
10.11
-10.26
-16.21
-1.4
16.08
28.21
14.23
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
M & M523
Samvardh. Mothe.11,000
Apar Inds.100

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NMDC20,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services9.7149000.76
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products8.2154160.64
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction6.8717190.54
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction5.63108000.44
EquityNTPCPower3.8497870.30
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.582800.28
EquityDLFRealty3.5744540.28
EquityChemtech Indust.Industrial Manufacturing3.50250000.27
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment3.0446560.24
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.9610150.23
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.7586770.21
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals2.72205330.21
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing2.7143940.21
EquityTARC LtdRealty2.71180030.21
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products2.5712080.20
EquityInterarch Build.Construction2.5313610.20
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services2.442555180.19
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products2.30160670.18
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.3085460.18
EquityHindware Home InConsumer Durables2.2388720.17
EquityO N G COil1.9668940.15
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.7830310.14
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.715230.13
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.65110000.13
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.537020.12
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.5351040.12
EquityRitesConstruction1.5058030.11
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense1.357460.10
EquityAhluwalia Contr.Construction1.2315050.09
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.044410.08
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.872800.06
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.731000.05
EquitySanghi IndustrieCement & Cement Products0.66100000.05
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.473850.03
EquityPSP ProjectsConstruction0.324050.02
EquityVisaka IndustrieCement & Cement Products0.2631000.02
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-5.2400.41

Key information

Fund House:
Taurus Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-Jul-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
920.32
Trustee/s:
G N Tandon, Taurus Investment Trust C, Yash Kunar Sehgal, Anil Goyal
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prashant Soni
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Ajaykumar Gupta
Director/s:
Mr.Rajendra Prasad Tulsia, Anil Goyal, Mr.R.K.Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Anu Suri, Nikita Maggon
Investor Service Officer/s:
Jincy Mariam John
Fund Manager/s:
Anuj Kapil
Auditors:
M/S M P Chitale & Co., Ch, Haribhakti & CO, M/s Thakur, Vaidyanath Ai

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
3rd Floor, 301-304, Chandravillas Premises Society Ltd, Caves Road, Andheri-East, Mumbai-93.
Contact Nos:
022-66242700
Fax:
022-66242751/52
Email:
customercare@taurusmutualfund.com
Website:
www.taurusmutualfund.com

