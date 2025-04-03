Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Taurus Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G
AMC
: Taurus Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anuj Kapil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7.92
Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 65.97
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If exited/switched out before 180 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If exited/switched out after 180 days from the date of allotment.
Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.24
10.11
-10.26
-16.21
-1.4
16.08
28.21
14.23
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Taurus Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|9.71
|4900
|0.76
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.21
|5416
|0.64
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.87
|1719
|0.54
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|5.63
|10800
|0.44
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.84
|9787
|0.30
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.58
|280
|0.28
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|3.57
|4454
|0.28
|Equity
|Chemtech Indust.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|3.50
|25000
|0.27
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|3.04
|4656
|0.24
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.96
|1015
|0.23
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.75
|8677
|0.21
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|2.72
|20533
|0.21
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.71
|4394
|0.21
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|2.71
|18003
|0.21
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.57
|1208
|0.20
|Equity
|Interarch Build.
|Construction
|2.53
|1361
|0.20
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|2.44
|255518
|0.19
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.30
|16067
|0.18
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.30
|8546
|0.18
|Equity
|Hindware Home In
|Consumer Durables
|2.23
|8872
|0.17
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.96
|6894
|0.15
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.78
|3031
|0.14
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.71
|523
|0.13
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.65
|11000
|0.13
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.53
|702
|0.12
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.53
|5104
|0.12
|Equity
|Rites
|Construction
|1.50
|5803
|0.11
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.35
|746
|0.10
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|1.23
|1505
|0.09
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.04
|441
|0.08
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.87
|280
|0.06
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.73
|100
|0.05
|Equity
|Sanghi Industrie
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.66
|10000
|0.05
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.47
|385
|0.03
|Equity
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|0.32
|405
|0.02
|Equity
|Visaka Industrie
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.26
|3100
|0.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.24
|0
|0.41
