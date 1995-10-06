Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 22-Mar-2006
Fund Manager
: Rajasa Kakulavarapu
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2201.11
Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.9575
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.
Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.18
3.79
-5.4
-11.31
3.63
16.46
32.13
14.64
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Templeton India Equity Income Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.37
|3800000
|118.35
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.26
|686814
|115.91
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|4.63
|14000000
|102.06
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.58
|640932
|100.94
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.48
|570000
|98.74
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|3.67
|2050000
|80.97
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|3.58
|3500000
|78.83
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.28
|2879000
|72.21
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.06
|4330000
|67.56
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.87
|1713809
|63.29
|Foreign Equity
|Mediatek Inc
|IT - Hardware
|2.84
|155000
|62.52
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.36
|350000
|52.07
|Foreign Equity
|Unilever PLC, (ADR)
|Food Products
|1.95
|86900
|43.05
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.95
|3290000
|43.02
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.93
|2000000
|42.52
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.93
|1500000
|42.49
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.90
|1700000
|41.86
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.88
|118847
|41.39
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.72
|1291500
|37.93
|Equity
|Akzo Nobel
|Consumer Durables
|1.62
|115000
|35.76
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.57
|29000
|34.64
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|1.49
|150000
|32.85
|Equity
|Chambal Fert.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.40
|579157
|30.90
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.25
|522050
|27.66
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.23
|840000
|27.16
|Foreign Equity
|Novatek Microelectronics Corp. Ltd
|IT - Hardware
|1.23
|187038
|27.14
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.08
|103351
|23.83
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.06
|2068000
|23.46
|Foreign Equity
|Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.05
|500000
|23.16
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.03
|840000
|22.86
|Foreign Equity
|Primax Electronics Ltd
|IT - Hardware
|0.89
|858000
|19.71
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., A
|IT - Services
|0.83
|25300
|18.45
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.83
|185000
|18.31
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.81
|178783
|17.84
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.67
|60000
|14.78
|Foreign Equity
|Fila Holdings Corp
|Consumer Durables
|0.66
|65000
|14.59
|Foreign Equity
|SK Telecom Co Ltd
|Telecom - Services
|0.66
|43300
|14.53
|Foreign Equity
|Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
|Automobiles
|0.64
|12220
|14.14
|Foreign Equity
|Thai Beverage Pcl
|Beverages
|0.63
|4177000
|13.96
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.61
|2260000
|13.53
|Foreign Equity
|Xtep International Holdings Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|2297307
|13.31
|Equity
|Finolex Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.38
|500000
|8.53
|Foreign Equity
|Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.26
|1575983
|5.83
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.15
|205000
|3.35
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Yuanta/P-shares Taiwan Dividend Plus ETF
|Foreign ETF
|1.51
|3408000
|33.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|8.73
|0
|192.23
