Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Union Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Union Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-May-2018
Fund Manager
: Parijat Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 328.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3294
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 1 year from the date of allotment of units. 0.50% - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 1 year but before completing 2 years from the date of allotment of units. 0.25% - If redeemed or switched out after compeltion of 2 years but before completing 3 years from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed of switched out after completion of 3 years.
Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.7
1.85
2.85
4.43
9.02
6.53
6.48
6.42
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Union Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|3.13
|100000000
|10.26
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.09
|100000000
|10.13
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|3.08
|100000000
|10.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.07
|100000000
|10.09
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.07
|100000000
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.07
|100000000
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.07
|100000000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.06
|100000000
|10.05
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|3.06
|100000000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.06
|100000000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.06
|100000000
|10.04
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.06
|100000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|3.05
|100000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.04
|100000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.03
|100000000
|9.96
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.03
|100000000
|9.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.03
|100000000
|9.94
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|3.01
|100000000
|9.87
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|7.85
|250000000
|25.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.23
|200000000
|20.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|4.65
|150000000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.15
|100000000
|10.34
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.09
|3000000
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.41
|0
|7.89
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.72
|0
|5.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement