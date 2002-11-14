UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Preethi R S
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1106.91
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 198.4268
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.48
8.34
1.63
-0.46
13.23
16.33
27.61
12
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|20.62
|1852344
|249.76
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.18
|1005927
|183.90
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.15
|83257
|74.47
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.10
|670000
|73.83
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|5.33
|983680
|64.52
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.78
|750000
|57.86
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|4.59
|671973
|55.63
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.01
|223946
|48.62
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.95
|697890
|47.85
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|3.24
|1876541
|39.26
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.98
|314018
|36.03
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.95
|832500
|35.73
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.76
|166803
|33.48
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.64
|590843
|31.98
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.84
|106758
|22.24
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.79
|374409
|21.66
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.53
|34990
|18.58
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.04
|81134
|12.55
|Equity
|Arman Financial
|Finance
|0.99
|93000
|11.99
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.97
|77516
|11.78
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.97
|21500
|11.78
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.91
|2000000
|10.99
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.64
|118468
|7.69
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|0.48
|194047
|5.86
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.39
|49414
|4.70
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.32
|220224
|3.87
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.23
|50000
|2.81
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.18
|9225
|2.15
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.09
|10000
|1.02
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.00
|270
|0.04
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.65
|1
|0.00
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.33
|0
|28.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement