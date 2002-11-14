UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 22-May-2023
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 22.03
UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.4618
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.3
5.75
-11.85
-14.08
0.95
-
-
17.69
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI BSE Housing Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.26
|411
|1.25
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|5.26
|10469
|1.25
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.23
|23153
|1.24
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.19
|1076
|1.23
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.18
|4726
|1.23
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|5.01
|5609
|1.19
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.93
|5028
|1.17
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|4.90
|7650
|1.16
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|4.87
|7077
|1.16
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|4.83
|16930
|1.15
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.83
|5389
|1.15
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|4.79
|7831
|1.14
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.79
|866
|1.14
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|4.46
|2065
|1.06
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|3.87
|2695
|0.92
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.59
|1736
|0.85
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|3.47
|6989
|0.82
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|3.32
|4841
|0.79
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.09
|2544
|0.73
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.98
|12587
|0.70
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|2.79
|5141
|0.66
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.50
|3277
|0.59
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|2.44
|11641
|0.58
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.29
|2813
|0.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.11
|0
|0.02
