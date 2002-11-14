iifl-logo
UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Amit Premchandani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1609.65

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  72.6968

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.28
2.88
1.09
0.59
10.65
9.66
13.28
9.78
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
P I Industries10,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coromandel Inter20,877
Shree Cement1,100
Whirlpool India7,263

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.3321000038.39
EquityICICI BankBanks1.5118500024.94
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.1912500019.63
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.959000015.60
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.927000015.19
EquityAxis BankBanks0.9013500014.87
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.759750012.43
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.7516000012.34
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.627250010.28
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.613800010.13
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.48550007.93
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.481150007.84
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.432000007.07
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.42280007.00
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.42400006.93
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.41127506.81
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.412300006.67
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.391600006.37
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.39400006.37
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.38350006.27
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.36325005.92
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.352051585.80
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.35347835.71
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.341100005.57
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.3370005.51
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.3375005.38
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.31330005.08
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.30750004.87
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.291610004.74
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.28670004.67
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services0.28500004.65
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.27800004.51
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.27420004.46
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.262794494.31
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.261400004.21
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.251500004.17
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.251600004.10
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.251000004.09
EquityAditya AMCCapital Markets0.25641594.08
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.24290004.02
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.245800003.99
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.243000003.92
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.23650653.77
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.23264663.75
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure0.221150003.67
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.211370493.47
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.21100003.42
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.21218533.41
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.2099493.33
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.19370003.17
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.19348203.17
EquitySymphonyConsumer Durables0.16237412.66
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.151112752.52
EquityJK PaperPaper, Forest & Jute Products0.15773382.41
EquityRaymond LifestylTextiles & Apparels0.11166001.73
EquityFilaments IndiaUNCLASSIFIED0.001700000.00
EquityGeekay EximUNCLASSIFIED0.005257000.00
EquityTelephone CablesUNCLASSIFIED0.001101000.00
EquityModern DenimUNCLASSIFIED0.001322500.00
EquityDamania CapitalUNCLASSIFIED0.008698000.00
Debt Investments
NCDREC Ltd-/-4.69750077.29
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-4.68750077.12
NCDHDFC Bank-/-3.14500051.78
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.0850050.72
NCDS I D B I-/-3.06500050.38
NCDS I D B I-/-3.05500050.24
NCDHDFC Bank-/-1.55250025.58
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.5525025.56
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.54250025.45
NCDI O C L-/-1.54250025.30
NCDE X I M Bank-/-1.53250025.22
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-15.662500000000258.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-7.701250000000126.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-4.7275000000077.72
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-3.1950000000052.62
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2039-/-3.1150000000051.29
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2038-/-3.1150000000051.24
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2040-/-1.5425000000025.31
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2039-/-1.5325000000025.29
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2037-/-1.5325000000025.21
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-1.2420000000020.43
Govt. SecuritiesODISHA 2035-/-0.19315000003.16
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.12200000002.04
Govt. SecuritiesPunjab 2034-/-0.0459300000.60
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.127500001.89
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.113000001.82
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0200.31
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.86047.19

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Premchandani
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

