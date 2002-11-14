iifl-logo
UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

02-Jul-2007

Fund Manager

Vishal Chopda

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

620.33

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  46.5225

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

NIL * (* An early exit charge equivalent to the unamortized NFO expences will be recovered from the investor in case of redemption before expiry of 3 years from the date of allotment. The redemption price shall not be lower than 95% of the NAV for the period the scheme is clos ended. The trustee reserves the right to change the load structure any time on a prospective basis)

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.91
5.92
-9.38
-15.85
6.1
12.16
20.57
9.91
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
03-Mar-2021200

UTI India Consumer Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance7,500

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
FSN E-Commerce3,25,000
Vishal Mega Mart1,60,265

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services7.9029700051.48
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.753250037.44
EquityTrentRetailing4.906000031.95
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing4.837699931.44
EquityM & MAutomobiles4.6211300030.12
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products4.2924100027.93
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.1365700026.92
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG3.8111000024.84
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products3.239350021.04
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles3.043700019.78
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.804900018.24
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.7326730017.75
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.7112600017.65
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.6485200017.18
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products2.6117000017.03
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.5811000016.81
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty2.369350015.36
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables2.124500013.78
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.895100012.34
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.871700012.20
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.784950011.58
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.7732600011.53
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.686000010.96
EquityAstralIndustrial Products1.638200010.61
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services1.5520844110.07
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.549900210.03
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.491420009.73
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.42180009.26
EquityTips MusicEntertainment1.301335008.44
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.201450007.82
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services1.17634007.59
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables1.12850007.30
EquitySwiggyRetailing1.062100006.93
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.0375006.70
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages1.01330006.59
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing0.89200005.82
EquityKewal Kir.Cloth.Textiles & Apparels0.841186735.46
EquityIFB IndustriesConsumer Durables0.81395005.25
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.76311404.95
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.50500003.24
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.46304363.01
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables0.39130002.56
EquityBarbeque-NationLeisure Services0.35837052.26
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.31129572.02
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.301000001.97
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0200.14
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.78018.12

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Vishal Chopda
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

