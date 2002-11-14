UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2023
Fund Manager
: Ankit Agarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 709.54
UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3688
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - thereafter
UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.52
4.71
-17.81
-19.01
-3.9
-
-
2.48
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Innovation Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|8.32
|85445
|61.36
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|8.26
|3020307
|60.91
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|7.46
|345899
|54.98
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|6.06
|2496980
|44.71
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|5.92
|271636
|43.69
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|5.17
|291704
|38.13
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|4.33
|575904
|31.95
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|4.29
|477727
|31.65
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|4.15
|323246
|30.64
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|3.96
|402556
|29.23
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|3.83
|136435
|28.22
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|IT - Software
|3.81
|166346
|28.10
|Equity
|Gravita India
|Minerals & Mining
|3.70
|148972
|27.29
|Equity
|Clean Science
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.67
|231832
|27.06
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.21
|4178796
|23.67
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|2.86
|46800
|21.06
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.84
|267579
|20.96
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|2.81
|465423
|20.71
|Equity
|Latent View
|IT - Software
|2.59
|518997
|19.07
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|2.51
|725103
|18.49
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|2.04
|1757268
|15.02
|Equity
|Happiest Minds
|IT - Software
|2.01
|248661
|14.83
|Equity
|Borosil Renew.
|Industrial Products
|1.96
|301763
|14.43
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.82
|104888
|13.43
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.38
|0
|17.59
