UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 31-Mar-2003
Fund Manager
: Karthikraj Lakshmanan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2689.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 212.8313
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- NAV Chart
UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.9
4.16
-4.44
-9.35
5.4
9.8
23.33
16.46
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- Latest Dividends
UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.73
|1500465
|274.31
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.19
|1711718
|230.79
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.43
|974905
|153.12
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.53
|737250
|127.79
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.85
|852314
|108.67
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.85
|499409
|108.43
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|3.58
|247334
|100.99
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.25
|831756
|91.65
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.07
|247580
|86.46
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.91
|91709
|82.03
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.75
|1891367
|77.49
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.51
|61416
|70.76
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.19
|901432
|61.81
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.87
|303994
|52.73
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.81
|439042
|50.89
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.59
|691905
|44.96
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.56
|98114
|44.06
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.43
|440135
|40.19
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.38
|1087373
|38.88
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.34
|209981
|37.64
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.30
|364587
|36.52
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.28
|100271
|36.15
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.18
|64542
|33.22
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.11
|1191743
|31.25
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.10
|1257515
|30.98
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.09
|1104999
|30.77
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.06
|187431
|29.84
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|260085
|29.75
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.04
|57492
|29.40
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.01
|942500
|28.39
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|188441
|27.17
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.96
|582583
|26.99
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.86
|21179
|24.37
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.86
|142107
|24.26
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|181283
|23.46
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.83
|403134
|23.44
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.80
|569809
|22.68
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.75
|1604031
|21.00
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.70
|37156
|19.78
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.70
|74015
|19.73
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.65
|25626
|18.40
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.64
|273399
|18.16
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.59
|576410
|16.73
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|103725
|16.22
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.55
|153847
|15.58
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.54
|49815
|15.26
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.53
|278102
|15.00
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.49
|70333
|13.94
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.49
|206002
|13.89
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.49
|129908
|13.81
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.46
|65433
|13.08
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.45
|633359
|12.77
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.45
|16000
|12.60
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.39
|20430
|10.92
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.38
|75818
|10.75
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.38
|41831
|10.68
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.37
|227229
|10.47
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.32
|58795
|8.98
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|0.17
|3873
|4.83
|Equity
|Sh. Vindhya Pap.
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|65806
|0.00
|Equity
|Autopal Industri
|UNCLASSIFIED
|0.00
|48505
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.37
|100000000
|10.38
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.40
|0
|123.98
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement