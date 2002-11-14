iifl-logo
UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Tax Planning

Launch Date

31-Mar-2003

Fund Manager

Karthikraj Lakshmanan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2689.7

UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  212.8313

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- NAV Chart

UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.9
4.16
-4.44
-9.35
5.4
9.8
23.33
16.46
Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07

UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
18-Mar-20208.8540760

UTI Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
FSN E-Commerce10,32,688

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.731500465274.31
EquityICICI BankBanks8.191711718230.79
EquityInfosysIT - Software5.43974905153.12
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.53737250127.79
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.85852314108.67
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.85499409108.43
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing3.58247334100.99
EquityAxis BankBanks3.2583175691.65
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.0724758086.46
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.919170982.03
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.75189136777.49
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.516141670.76
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance2.1990143261.81
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8730399452.73
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.8143904250.89
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.5969190544.96
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.569811444.06
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components1.4344013540.19
EquityNTPCPower1.38108737338.88
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.3420998137.64
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.3036458736.52
EquityTCSIT - Software1.2810027136.15
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.186454233.22
EquityWiproIT - Software1.11119174331.25
EquityO N G COil1.10125751530.98
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.09110499930.77
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.0618743129.84
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0626008529.75
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.045749229.40
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.0194250028.39
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9618844127.17
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.9658258326.99
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.862117924.37
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.8614210724.26
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.8318128323.46
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.8340313423.44
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.8056980922.68
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.75160403121.00
EquityTrentRetailing0.703715619.78
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.707401519.73
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.652562618.40
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.6427339918.16
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.5957641016.73
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.5810372516.22
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables0.5515384715.58
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.544981515.26
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.5327810215.00
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.497033313.94
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.4920600213.89
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.4912990813.81
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.466543313.08
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.4563335912.77
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.451600012.60
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.392043010.92
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.387581810.75
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.384183110.68
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.3722722910.47
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.32587958.98
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance0.1738734.83
EquitySh. Vindhya Pap.UNCLASSIFIED0.00658060.00
EquityAutopal IndustriUNCLASSIFIED0.00485050.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.3710000000010.38
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-4.400123.98

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Karthikraj Lakshmanan
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

