UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 28-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Sharwan Kumar Goyal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 220.64
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7455
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G- NAV Chart
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.26
6.34
-10.83
-14.71
4.8
-
-
8.47
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|4.87
|48937
|11.69
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|3.58
|6329
|8.60
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.44
|126840
|8.26
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|3.27
|19550
|7.84
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.22
|14024
|7.73
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.00
|8898
|7.21
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.93
|1647
|7.03
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.88
|22695
|6.92
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.75
|5875
|6.60
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.60
|4737
|6.24
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.54
|132110
|6.10
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.53
|21061
|6.06
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.38
|1861
|5.71
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|2.27
|41767
|5.46
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.26
|15848
|5.43
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|2.24
|779587
|5.37
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.12
|33448
|5.10
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.11
|25601
|5.07
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|2.08
|9597
|5.00
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.08
|18890
|4.99
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|2.06
|9606
|4.94
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.01
|20217
|4.81
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.86
|151819
|4.45
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.82
|75257
|4.36
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|1.81
|15715
|4.35
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.79
|17223
|4.30
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|85404
|4.27
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.78
|5433
|4.26
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|1.73
|12130
|4.15
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.66
|8830
|3.97
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.64
|193789
|3.93
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.60
|11355
|3.83
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.57
|9027
|3.77
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.56
|14678
|3.74
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.54
|14072
|3.69
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.50
|12440
|3.59
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.48
|61479
|3.55
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.48
|10611
|3.55
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.47
|27550
|3.53
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.47
|1220
|3.52
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.45
|26828
|3.47
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.28
|7973
|3.07
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.18
|39176
|2.84
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.17
|16503
|2.80
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.16
|5679
|2.78
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.11
|29384
|2.66
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.11
|26197
|2.65
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.99
|36531
|2.37
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.93
|668
|2.25
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.91
|53053
|2.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.04
|0
|-0.09
