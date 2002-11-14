iifl-logo
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct

Summary Info

Fund Name

UTI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct

AMC

UTI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Sunil Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5193.89

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  43.5082

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct- NAV Chart

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.06
3.3
-0.79
-0.42
11.26
8.07
13.7
9.22
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan Direct- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

15000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Metropolis Healt17,583

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks2.611035050139.56
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.58154569138.27
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.57753747137.80
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.6841471890.04
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.4819410279.25
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.4310692776.78
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.43380582976.76
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.3015510969.66
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.2743379068.13
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.248168666.24
EquityTrentRetailing1.1511514061.31
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.054259056.13
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.0017473653.52
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.984570052.65
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.9830264152.45
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.928939449.28
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.6527081335.05
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.616146732.87
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.601059832.32
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5711572430.35
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.5613304629.87
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.5511887429.46
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.4811054225.87
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.4811433025.73
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.4716587625.36
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.467174524.59
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.454707024.23
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.4545105024.11
EquityBerger PaintsConsumer Durables0.4548183024.10
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.437081022.85
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.4234170722.70
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.4234795422.67
EquityAAVAS FinanciersFinance0.4210719822.34
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4115657822.19
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.417662321.83
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.416454921.79
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.403723621.50
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.39494321.10
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3813665120.52
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.38390086820.32
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3616686919.20
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.3210028417.01
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.317949016.44
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.30562516.25
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.2921470315.59
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.196294010.02
EquitySheela FoamConsumer Durables0.181335179.47
EquityRossari BiotechChemicals & Petrochemicals0.161435978.68
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.15408478.03
EquityRelaxo FootwearConsumer Durables0.091201004.88
EquityOmega LabsUNCLASSIFIED0.001000000.00
EquityEastern MedikitUNCLASSIFIED0.003200000.00
EquityMahendra PetrochUNCLASSIFIED0.003989000.00
EquityMarwar HotelsUNCLASSIFIED0.0042885000.00
EquitySerene Inds.UNCLASSIFIED0.006000000.00
EquityOriquaUNCLASSIFIED0.002000000.00
EquityModern DenimUNCLASSIFIED0.004250000.00
EquityDhar TextileUNCLASSIFIED0.003409910.00
EquityAruna MillsUNCLASSIFIED0.006850.00
EquityJaipur SyntexUNCLASSIFIED0.001000000.00
EquityEuro CotspinUNCLASSIFIED0.009225000.00
EquityPoysha Indl. Co.UNCLASSIFIED0.00370.00
EquityI L F SUNCLASSIFIED0.0010511110.00
EquityDhar CementsUNCLASSIFIED0.001000000.00
EquityRaipur Mfg. Co.UNCLASSIFIED0.0019000.00
Debt Investments
NCDHDFC Bank-/-2.3212000124.28
NCDI R F C-/-1.9310000103.25
NCDS I D B I-/-1.8810000100.77
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.44750077.16
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.43750076.56
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.23650065.83
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.96500051.53
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.93500050.48
NCDI R F C-/-0.93500050.35
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3-/-0.683836.97
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.48250025.42
NCDI R F C-/-0.47250025.38
NCDI R F C-/-0.47250025.29
NCDE X I M Bank-/-0.47250025.17
NCDBank of India-/-0.462524.86
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.4625024.60
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2-/-0.422422.37
NCDPiramal Finance.-/-0.4129450021.93
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.38200020.16
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI-/-0.17139.19
NCDS I D B I-/-0.095005.00
NCDSt Bk of India-/-0.09504.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.06323.23
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.05252.56
NCDS I D B I-/-0.04202.00
NCDS I D B I-/-0.04201.99
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.021001.00
NCDYes Bank-/-0.0010000.00
NCDYes Bank-/-0.007500.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-10.555425000000564.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-4.882465000000261.02
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-4.602350000000246.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-3.882000000000207.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.991550000000160.05
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-2.391250000000127.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.371250000000126.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-1.7790000000094.72
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2033-/-1.4075000000075.07
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2038-/-0.9650000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2037-/-0.9650000000051.40
Govt. SecuritiesKerala 2034-/-0.9650000000051.35
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2043-/-0.9350000000050.50
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2037-/-0.9350000000050.42
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2034-/-0.6332951000033.83
Govt. SecuritiesANDHRA PRADESH 2035-/-0.5730000000030.75
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2040-/-0.4725000000025.31
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2039-/-0.4725000000025.29
Govt. SecuritiesWEST BENGAL 2045-/-0.4725000000025.21
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2040-/-0.04195900001.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.001600000.01
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Regular (G)-/-0.374712420.03
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.1122700005.74
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty 5 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF-/-0.109100005.52
Indian Mutual FundsUTI-Nifty Bank Exchange Traded Fund-/-0.044205902.24
Term Deposits
Fixed DepositsC C I-/-0.0100.31
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.44076.87

Key information

Fund House:
UTI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2002
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,52,592.46
Trustee/s:
Prof P G Apte, Mr. A Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Suhail Nathani, UTI Tustee Company Pvt. L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Imtaiyazur Rahman, Imtaiyazur Rahman
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Debashish Mohanty
Director/s:
Mr.N Seshadri, Santosh Kumar, Mr. James Sellers Riepe, Mr. Flemming Madsen
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Suruchi wanare
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Madhavi Dicholkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sunil Patil
Auditors:
M/s Haribhakti & Co.,

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
UTI Towers, Gn Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Contact Nos:
022 66786666
Fax:
022 66786503;66786578
Email:
service@uti.co.in
Website:
www.utimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

