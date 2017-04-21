iifl-logo
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G

AMC

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

11-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Ramesh Mantri

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

57.93

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.611

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.87
4.92
-6.7
-
-
-
-
-3.88
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharti Airtel PP4,806
Global Health1,613

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Motil.Oswal.Fin.5,002

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.22308415.34
EquityICICI BankBanks5.44261703.15
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.81140682.20
EquityTCSIT - Software3.7963022.19
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.44104751.99
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.18828571.84
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.9365761.70
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software2.4927151.44
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.4920591.43
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.4283121.40
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets2.13153971.23
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products2.0053011.16
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.9961681.15
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.9241941.11
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.92442611.11
EquityCigniti Tech.IT - Services1.9183381.10
EquityNexus SelectRealty1.87826851.08
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.8624041.07
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.7432781.00
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.7146530.99
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.5690660.90
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.5363250.88
EquityTrentRetailing1.5118050.87
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.497230.86
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.379320.79
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.29304380.74
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1848750.68
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.17118160.67
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products1.07191780.61
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.034300.59
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.9940350.57
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.9856630.56
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9618820.55
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.9687260.55
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.957460.54
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.9326770.54
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.9348060.53
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.9214240.53
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.8499020.48
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance0.84127460.48
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services0.8190260.47
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.7813620.45
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.7630080.44
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.728510.42
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.7116780.41
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.6871060.39
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.663390.38
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.6311540.36
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.62242160.35
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6015260.34
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables0.6016230.34
EquityRainbow Child.Healthcare Services0.5827190.33
EquityVijaya Diagnost.Healthcare Services0.5836720.33
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software0.5835790.33
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies0.5389230.30
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5111960.29
EquityEsab IndiaIndustrial Products0.516550.29
EquityGarware Tech.Textiles & Apparels0.4937800.28
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.493590.28
EquityCSB BankBanks0.4797040.27
EquityEureka ForbesConsumer Durables0.4047250.23
EquityGlobal HealthHealthcare Services0.3216130.18
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.43250000.24
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.34200000.19
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.6102.08
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.8201.03

Key information

Fund House:
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
21-Apr-2017
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
15,325.80
Trustee/s:
Mr.Ajith Punnakkal-Truste, Mr.Nagesh Dinkar Pinge-Tr, Mr.Sharadchandra Damodar, Ms.Rekha Bagry-Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Aashish p Somaiyaa
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Aashish P Somaiyaa, Mr.Amit Bhatia, Mr.Bhalchandra Y.Joshi, Mr.Praveena Kala
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr Prannav Shah, Sampada Mohite
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Ramesh Mantri
Auditors:
M/s B S R & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit No. B4, 6th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai-400025
Contact Nos:
022 69187607
Fax:
022-40827609
Email:
Clientservice@whiteoakamc.com
Website:
http://mf.whiteoakamc.com

