WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 11-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 57.93
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.611
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.87
4.92
-6.7
-
-
-
-
-3.88
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.22
|30841
|5.34
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.44
|26170
|3.15
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.81
|14068
|2.20
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.79
|6302
|2.19
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.44
|10475
|1.99
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.18
|82857
|1.84
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.93
|6576
|1.70
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.49
|2715
|1.44
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.49
|2059
|1.43
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.42
|8312
|1.40
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|2.13
|15397
|1.23
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|2.00
|5301
|1.16
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.99
|6168
|1.15
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.92
|4194
|1.11
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.92
|44261
|1.11
|Equity
|Cigniti Tech.
|IT - Services
|1.91
|8338
|1.10
|Equity
|Nexus Select
|Realty
|1.87
|82685
|1.08
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.86
|2404
|1.07
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.74
|3278
|1.00
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.71
|4653
|0.99
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.56
|9066
|0.90
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.53
|6325
|0.88
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.51
|1805
|0.87
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.49
|723
|0.86
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.37
|932
|0.79
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.29
|30438
|0.74
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|4875
|0.68
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.17
|11816
|0.67
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|1.07
|19178
|0.61
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.03
|430
|0.59
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.99
|4035
|0.57
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.98
|5663
|0.56
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|1882
|0.55
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.96
|8726
|0.55
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.95
|746
|0.54
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.93
|2677
|0.54
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.93
|4806
|0.53
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.92
|1424
|0.53
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.84
|9902
|0.48
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|0.84
|12746
|0.48
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.81
|9026
|0.47
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.78
|1362
|0.45
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.76
|3008
|0.44
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.72
|851
|0.42
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.71
|1678
|0.41
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.68
|7106
|0.39
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.66
|339
|0.38
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.63
|1154
|0.36
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.62
|24216
|0.35
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.60
|1526
|0.34
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|1623
|0.34
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|2719
|0.33
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|3672
|0.33
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|0.58
|3579
|0.33
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.53
|8923
|0.30
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.51
|1196
|0.29
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|0.51
|655
|0.29
|Equity
|Garware Tech.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.49
|3780
|0.28
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.49
|359
|0.28
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|0.47
|9704
|0.27
|Equity
|Eureka Forbes
|Consumer Durables
|0.40
|4725
|0.23
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.32
|1613
|0.18
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.43
|25000
|0.24
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.34
|20000
|0.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.61
|0
|2.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.82
|0
|1.03
