WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G
AMC
: WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Ramesh Mantri
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 271.36
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.787
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment.
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
8.82
-7.52
-0.98
27.55
-
-
23.69
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|10.92
|185924
|29.62
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.07
|155624
|21.90
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|7.41
|205454
|20.09
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|7.03
|34795
|19.06
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.45
|77681
|14.79
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.74
|165696
|10.15
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.44
|31641
|9.32
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|3.26
|169882
|8.85
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|32928
|7.54
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.52
|11301
|6.84
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.36
|121577
|6.40
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.27
|45542
|6.17
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|1943
|5.90
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.17
|23704
|5.89
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|288115
|5.47
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.85
|30558
|5.02
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.76
|23439
|4.77
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.76
|157611
|4.76
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.74
|19082
|4.72
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.53
|36047
|4.14
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|1.39
|26295
|3.77
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|1.31
|38891
|3.56
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.30
|3331
|3.53
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.22
|26808
|3.32
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|27414
|3.24
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.14
|14323
|3.10
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.14
|8223
|3.09
|Equity
|Supriya Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|48070
|2.87
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|3943
|2.64
|Equity
|Strides Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|42521
|2.63
|Equity
|Kovai Medical
|Healthcare Services
|0.95
|4798
|2.57
|Equity
|RPG LifeScience.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.76
|9920
|2.07
|Equity
|Thyrocare Tech.
|Healthcare Services
|0.73
|28867
|1.98
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.73
|58460
|1.98
|Equity
|Blue Jet Health
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|24306
|1.83
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.61
|24030
|1.65
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.57
|5529
|1.54
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.56
|3332
|1.51
|Equity
|Shaily Engineer.
|Industrial Products
|0.45
|8057
|1.22
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Eye
|Healthcare Services
|0.39
|2852
|1.05
|Equity
|Zota Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|8630
|0.71
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.09
|300000
|2.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.73
|200000
|1.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.37
|100000
|0.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.37
|100000
|0.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.37
|100000
|0.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.18
|50000
|0.49
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.07
|20000
|0.19
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.04
|10000
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.52
|0
|9.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|1.65
