Ashish Kumar appointed new CFO of SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced that Ashish Kumar will take over as the organization’s new CFO.

Kumar formerly held the positions of vice president and director of corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprise, the business that holds a roughly 37% share in the competitor airline IndiGo.

Prior to that, Ashish served as Head of Finance at Suzlon Infrastructure and Tata Value Homes.

Last Monday, the business announced the resignation of its CFO Sanjeev Taneja.

With losses of Rs316 crore, Rs934 crore, Rs 998 crore, and Rs1,725 crore in FY19, FY20, FY21, and FY22, SpiceJet urgently needs recapitalization.

