Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.8, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 16898.75. The Sensex is at 56430.94, down 0.96%.Bank of India has lost around 7.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2745.9, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market – Live News