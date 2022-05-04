Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.8, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1% on the day, quoting at 16898.75. The Sensex is at 56430.94, down 0.96%.Bank of India has lost around 7.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2745.9, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.
Powered by Capital Market – Live News
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.