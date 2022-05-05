Dabur Ltd Q4 PAT down -22.13% at Rs294.22 crore as higher input costs dent operating margins

Dabur Ltd reported 7.75% growth in total revenues yoy for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs2,517.81cr. On a sequential basis, revenues were lower for the quarter by -14.41%. For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 12.96% at Rs12,282cr. On a yoy basis, the consumer care and foods business showed growth but on a sequential basis, the consumer care business saw sharp fall in revenues. This was on account of rural sales getting hit on the back of weak rural demand and falling rural income levels.

The consolidated net profit for Q4 was down -22.13% at Rs294.22cr while it was down on a sequential basis by -41.54%. The board has proposed final dividend of Rs.2.70 per share for FY22. In the latest quarter, the company also took a exceptional write-off to the tune of Rs.85 crore on account of goodwill impairment of its Turkish subsidiary, Hobi Kozmetics. Operating costs spiked in the quarter. Net margins stood at 11.69% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 16.17% in Mar-21. NPM was lower sequentially compared to 17.11% in Q3.

Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially