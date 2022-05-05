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Dabur Ltd Q4 PAT down -22.13% at Rs294.22 crore as higher input costs dent operating margins

5 May 2022 , 06:26 PM

Dabur
Dabur Ltd reported 7.75% growth in total revenues yoy for the Mar-22 quarter on consolidated basis at Rs2,517.81cr. On a sequential basis, revenues were lower for the quarter by -14.41%.

For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 12.96% at Rs12,282cr. On a yoy basis, the consumer care and foods business showed growth but on a sequential basis, the consumer care business saw sharp fall in revenues.

This was on account of rural sales getting  hit on the back of weak rural demand and falling rural income levels.

The consolidated net profit for Q4 was down -22.13% at Rs294.22cr while it was down on a sequential basis by -41.54%. The board has proposed final dividend of Rs.2.70 per share for FY22.

In the latest quarter, the company also took a exceptional write-off to the tune of Rs.85 crore on account of goodwill impairment of its Turkish subsidiary, Hobi Kozmetics. Operating costs spiked in the quarter.

Net margins stood at 11.69% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 16.17% in Mar-21. NPM was lower sequentially compared to 17.11% in Q3.

Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially

Dabur Ltd
Rs in Crore Mar-22 Mar-21 YOY Dec-21 QOQ
Total Income (Rs cr) ₹ 2,517.81 ₹ 2,336.79 7.75% ₹ 2,941.75 -14.41%
Net Profit (Rs cr) ₹ 294.22 ₹ 377.82 -22.13% ₹ 503.32 -41.54%
Diluted EPS (Rs) ₹ 1.66 ₹ 2.13 ₹ 2.84
Net Margins 11.69% 16.17% 17.11%

Related Tags

  • Dabur Ltd management
  • Dabur Ltd news
  • DABUR LTD Q4
  • DABUR LTD Q4FY22 FMCG business
  • DABUR LTD Q4FY22 PAT
  • DABUR LTD Q4FY22 Result
  • Dabur Ltd quarterly results
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