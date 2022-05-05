Dabur Ltd Q4 PAT down -22.13% at Rs294.22 crore as higher input costs dent operating margins

5 May 2022 , 06:26 PM
For the full year FY22, the revenues were higher by 12.96% at Rs12,282cr. On a yoy basis, the consumer care and foods business showed growth but on a sequential basis, the consumer care business saw sharp fall in revenues.
This was on account of rural sales getting hit on the back of weak rural demand and falling rural income levels.
In the latest quarter, the company also took a exceptional write-off to the tune of Rs.85 crore on account of goodwill impairment of its Turkish subsidiary, Hobi Kozmetics. Operating costs spiked in the quarter.
Net margins stood at 11.69% in Mar-22 quarter compared to 16.17% in Mar-21. NPM was lower sequentially compared to 17.11% in Q3.
Financial highlights for Mar-22 compared yoy and sequentially
|Dabur Ltd
|Rs in Crore
|Mar-22
|Mar-21
|YOY
|Dec-21
|QOQ
|Total Income (Rs cr)
|₹ 2,517.81
|₹ 2,336.79
|7.75%
|₹ 2,941.75
|-14.41%
|Net Profit (Rs cr)
|₹ 294.22
|₹ 377.82
|-22.13%
|₹ 503.32
|-41.54%
|Diluted EPS (Rs)
|₹ 1.66
|₹ 2.13
|₹ 2.84
|Net Margins
|11.69%
|16.17%
|17.11%
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