H G Infra Engineering's subsidiary completes road project in Haryana; Stock surges ~2%

12 Sep 2022 , 01:22 PM
H.G. Ateli Narnaul Highway Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HG INFRA has received the completion certificate for the project “Construction of proposed Narnaul Bypass (Design Length 24.00 km) & Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH-11 from Km 43.445 to km 56.900 (Design Length 14.00 kin) as an economic corridor-feeder route Pkg-II in the State of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode”.
The HG INFRA bid project cost is Rs952.11 crore.
Furthr, the completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation on March 11, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
At around 1:21 PM, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd is currently trading at Rs629.85 per share up by Rs10.6 or 1.71% from its previous closing of Rs619.25 per share on the BSE.
