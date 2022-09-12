iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

ICRA reaffirms ‘ICRA A1+' rating on TCI Express' CP worth Rs25 crore; stock rises

12 Sep 2022 , 09:59 AM

TCI Express Limited informed that the rating agency ICRA Limited has reaffirmed the credit rating in respect of the company’s commercial programme.

The rating has been reaffirmed at ‘ICRA A1+’. The Commercial Paper Programme reviewed is worth Rs50 crore.

TCI Express Limited (TCI Express) continues to benefit from its established brand strength, regional diversity, integrated operations, and continuous focus on infrastructure and technology investment in the express delivery industry stated ICRA in rating reaffirmation.

TCI Express reported FY22 revenue of Rs1,081 crore (a yoy rise of 28%) and Rs292.4 crore in Q1FY23, driven by an increase in economic activity and, as a result, stronger demand.

TCI Express reported a solid recovery in the scale of operations, boosted by its robust business model, notwithstanding a reduction in profitability in Q1 FY2022 due to the obstacles brought about by the COVID second wave, stated ICRA.

TCI Express was trading at Rs1,853.20 per piece, up by 0.33% from its previous closing of Rs1,847.10 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs1,842.90 and touched intraday high and low of Rs1,872.10 and Rs1,839.45 respectively. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • credit rating
  • CreditRating
  • TCI Express
  • TCI Express Buyback
  • TCI Express News
  • TCI Express Stock Price
  • TCI Express Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.