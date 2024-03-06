iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Stock Market Scales New Heights on March 6th, Led by Banking, IT, and Pharma Sectors

6 Mar 2024 , 03:35 PM

The Indian stock market experienced a positive close on March 6, 2024, with the Sensex and Nifty reaching new record highs. The banking sector, IT, and pharmaceutical sectors were among the top performers, while the oil & gas, power, and realty sectors experienced slight losses. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also saw declines.

Key highlights from the market close include:

  • The Sensex closed at 74,085.99, with a change of 408.86 and an increase of 0.55%.
  • The Nifty 50 closed at 22,482.85, with a change of 126.55 and an increase of 0.57%.
  • The Nifty Bank index experienced the highest gain, closing at 47,971.15 with a change of 390.15 and an increase of 0.82%.
  • The biggest gainer for the day was Bajaj Auto, with a price of 8,638.00 and a change of 286.25, resulting in a 3.43% increase.
  • The biggest loser for the day was Adani Enterprises, with a price of 3,238.00 and a change of -72.20, resulting in a 2.18% decrease.
  • The best-performing sector was the Nifty Bank, with a change of 384.40 and an increase of 0.81%.
  • The worst-performing sector was the Nifty Metal, with a change of -42.90 and a decrease of 0.52%.

 

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
