Indices may open flat to positive on May 23, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may see flat to positive start on May 23, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 35 points higher at 24,690.50 earlier this morning.

On May 22, Indian indices fell sharply. This comes after a deteriorating U.S. fiscal outlook and poor response to the 20-year bond auction led to a spike in bond yields.

However, the markets recover a bit after survey data from S&P Global showed India’s private sector activity expanded at the quickest pace in just over a year in April, spurred by strong foreign and domestic demand.

At close, the Sensex fell 644.44 points and settled at 80,951.99. Meanwhile, Nifty dropped 203.75 points and ended at 24,609.70.

FMCG, energy and IT turn out to be the top sectoral laggards.

Global markets:

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 18 months on concerns that a new budget proposal could swell the country’s federal deficit. At 7.30 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 8.37 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 314.87 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 91.99 points.

Overnight, The US stocks close flat. This is because of the concerns over growing US fiscal deficit. The Nasdaq rose 53.09 points to 18,925.73. The Dow Jones falls 1.35 points to close at 41,859.09. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slipped 2.60 points and ended at 5,842.01.