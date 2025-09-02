iifl-logo

Indices may open higher on Sept 02, 2025

2 Sep 2025 , 09:08 AM

Indian indices likely to have a positive opening on Sept 02, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading 20 points higher earlier this morning, indicating a higher start of the day.

On august 12, Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session.

At close, the Sensex was down 368.49 points at 80,235.59. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 97.65 points at 24,487.40. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and NTCP were among major gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers included Bajaj Finance, HUL, Trent, HDFC Bank, and Nestle.

In broader markets, the BSE Midcap index down 0.2% and smallcap index ended flat.

Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front. The auto, pharma, metal, oil & gas, IT, media sectors rose 0.3-0.7%. On the other hand, realty, FMCG, bank, and consumer durables sectors fell 0.5% each.

Global markets:

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday.

On Sept 02, at 8.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 43 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 104 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 79 points.

US market was closed on observance of Labour day.

