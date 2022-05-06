Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 34.08% in the March 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 34.08% to Rs 1828.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1363.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 7116.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 6491.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. For the full year,net profit rose 68.65% to Rs 6373.10 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 3779.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 98.63% to Rs 27717.20 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 13954.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended ? Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Sales 7116.30 6491.80 10 27717.20 13954.30 99 OPM % 57.08 52.56 – 53.76 51.45 – PBDT 3796.30 3127.90 21 13755.90 7605.30 81 PBT 2431.40 1795.70 35 8430.70 4756.90 77 NP 1828.50 1363.70 34 6373.10 3779.00 69

Powered by Capital Market – Live News