Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 34.08% in the March 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indus Towers rose 34.08% to Rs 1828.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1363.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 7116.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 6491.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. For the full year,net profit rose 68.65% to Rs 6373.10 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 3779.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 98.63% to Rs 27717.20 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 13954.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.
|Particulars
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|?
|Mar. 2022
|Mar. 2021
|% Var.
|Mar. 2022
|Mar. 2021
|% Var.
|Sales
|7116.30
|6491.80
|10
|27717.20
|13954.30
|99
|OPM %
|57.08
|52.56
|–
|53.76
|51.45
|–
|PBDT
|3796.30
|3127.90
|21
|13755.90
|7605.30
|81
|PBT
|2431.40
|1795.70
|35
|8430.70
|4756.90
|77
|NP
|1828.50
|1363.70
|34
|6373.10
|3779.00
|69
