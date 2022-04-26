iifl-logo

Lemon Tree signs license agreement for hotel at Kharar, near Chandigarh

26 Apr 2022 , 09:55 AM

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for a 60 room hotel at Kharar, near Chandigarh under the Companys brand ?Lemon Tree Hotel?. The hotel is expected to be operational by November, 2025. Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the Company will be operating and marketing this hotel.

