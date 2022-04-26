Lemon Tree signs license agreement for hotel at Kharar, near Chandigarh

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for a 60 room hotel at Kharar, near Chandigarh under the Companys brand ?Lemon Tree Hotel?. The hotel is expected to be operational by November, 2025. Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the Company will be operating and marketing this hotel.
Powered by Capital Market – Live News
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.