iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Nicco Parks & Resorts to hold AGM

2 Sep 2022 , 04:56 PM

Nicco Parks & Resorts announced that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on 28 September 2022.Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Gujarat Pipavav Port Sees Flat Container Volumes in Q1; Ro-Ro Traffic Rises 11%

Gujarat Pipavav Port Sees Flat Container Volumes in Q1; Ro-Ro Traffic Rises 11%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|04:30 PM
India’s EV Sales Jump 29% in June; Passenger Vehicle Volumes Nearly Double

India’s EV Sales Jump 29% in June; Passenger Vehicle Volumes Nearly Double

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|03:49 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 9, 2025

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 9, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Omaxe Commits ₹1,200 Crore to Build 450-Acre Township in Indore’s Super Corridor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|02:13 PM
Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Anthem Biosciences to Launch ₹3,395 Crore IPO on July 14; Entirely Offer-for-Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.