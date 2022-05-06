PNB Gilts reports standalone net profit of Rs 49.05 crore in the March 2022 quarter

Net profit of PNB Gilts reported to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 241.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 184.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. For the full year,net profit declined 63.51% to Rs 165.71 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 454.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales declined 5.92% to Rs 989.72 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 1051.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended ? Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Sales 241.91 184.06 31 989.72 1051.98 -6 OPM % 79.74 45.63 – 72.03 96.91 – PBDT 59.58 -2.52 LP 204.39 624.97 -67 PBT 59.28 -3.08 LP 203.24 623.08 -67 NP 49.05 -14.14 LP 165.71 454.12 -64

