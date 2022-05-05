Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4395.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter

5 May 2022 , 04:45 PM
Net Loss of Reliance Commercial Finance reported to Rs 4395.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 713.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales reported to Rs -79.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7079.30 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2665.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales declined 63.93% to Rs 190.69 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 528.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.
|Particulars
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|?
|Mar. 2022
|Mar. 2021
|% Var.
|Mar. 2022
|Mar. 2021
|% Var.
|Sales
|-79.62
|115.97
|PL
|190.69
|528.65
|-64
|OPM %
|5182.97
|-374.09
|–
|-3128.91
|-289.52
|–
|PBDT
|-4402.00
|-710.38
|-520
|-7091.09
|-2661.80
|-166
|PBT
|-4404.89
|-713.63
|-517
|-7103.19
|-2675.53
|-165
|NP
|-4395.47
|-713.94
|-516
|-7079.30
|-2665.27
|-166
