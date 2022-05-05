iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4395.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter

5 May 2022 , 04:45 PM

Net Loss of Reliance Commercial Finance reported to Rs 4395.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 713.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales reported to Rs -79.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7079.30 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2665.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales declined 63.93% to Rs 190.69 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 528.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended Year Ended
? Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var. Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Var.
Sales -79.62 115.97 PL 190.69 528.65 -64
OPM % 5182.97 -374.09 -3128.91 -289.52
PBDT -4402.00 -710.38 -520 -7091.09 -2661.80 -166
PBT -4404.89 -713.63 -517 -7103.19 -2675.53 -165
NP -4395.47 -713.94 -516 -7079.30 -2665.27 -166

Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:12 PM
Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:10 PM
Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:08 PM
Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:00 PM
Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|02:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.