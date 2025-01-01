Sensex and Nifty in Green on 1 January, 2025

At 2:15 PM on 1 January, 2025, the Indian stock market trades in green. Sensex gained 0.65% by rising 509 points to settle at 78,648 while the Nifty is trading higher by 0.62% gaining 145 points to trade at 23,789. In NSE, 1855 stocks are advancing whereas 626 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Larsen, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian panits, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI bank, Power grid Corp, UltraTech Cements, ITC, TCS, Sun Pharma, and Titan Company. Adani Ports, tata Steel, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, HCL tech, anf HUL are the top losers in Sensex.

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Larsen, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterpris, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Apollo hospital, Tata Motors, Cipla, Axis Bank, HDFC bank, Shriram Finance, Grasim, Britannia, and Coal India. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Dr Reddy’s Labs, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Trent, ONGC, tech mahindra, HDFC Life, HUL, NTPC, HCL tech, and Wipro.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.36% gain in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.88% gain.