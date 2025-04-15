iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 15, 2025

15 Apr 2025 , 01:46 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 15, 2025. At 1:35 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,805 (2.19%), a 1,644 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,327 (2.18%), a 498 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 2305 shares advances, and 262 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 48 sectors are trading in green, and only 2 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, all the 12 banks are trading in green.

In Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Larsen, Tata Motors, Adani Ports are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include ITC, and HUL. Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel are the stocks that hits a 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Tata Motors are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include HUL and ITC. Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel are the stocks that hits a 52-week high in Nifty 50. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a219% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.85% gain to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|12:03 PM
Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:54 AM
HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:38 AM
SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.