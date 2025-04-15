Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 15, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 15, 2025. At 1:35 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,805 (2.19%), a 1,644 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,327 (2.18%), a 498 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 2305 shares advances, and 262 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 48 sectors are trading in green, and only 2 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, all the 12 banks are trading in green.

In Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Larsen, Tata Motors, Adani Ports are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include ITC, and HUL. Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel are the stocks that hits a 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Tata Motors are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include HUL and ITC. Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel are the stocks that hits a 52-week high in Nifty 50. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a219% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 2.85% gain to the previous close.