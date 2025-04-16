Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 16, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 16, 2025. At 2:15 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,957 (0.29%), a 233 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,410 (0.35%), a 81 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 1806 shares advances, and 729 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 32 sectors are trading in green, and only 17 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, all the 12 banks are trading in green.

In Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, SBI are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Tata Motors, NTPC. HDFC Bank is the only stock that hits a 52 week high.

In Nifty, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, ONGC are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, Infosys, Tata Motors. Eicher Motors and HDFC Bank are the two stock that hits a 52 week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.38% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.82% gain to the previous close.