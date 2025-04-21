Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 21, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 21, 2025. At 1:48 pm, Sensex is trading at 79,398 (1.08%), a 845 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,129 (1.16%), a 277 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 2039 shares advances, and 546 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 41 sectors are trading in green, and 9 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, the 11 banks are trading in green, and 1 in red.

In Sensex, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Power Grid Corp are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Adani Ports, ITC, HUL, and Asian Paints. Bajaj FinServ, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank are the stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Trent are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include HDFC life, Adani Ports, ITC, HUL. Bajaj FinServ, Kotak Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.95% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.45% gain to the previous close.