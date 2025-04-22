Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 22, 2025. At 1:24 pm, Sensex is trading at 79,644 (0.30%), a 236 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,194 (0.28%), a 68 point gain from the last close.

In Sensex, HDFC Bank, ITC, M&M, Eternal are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include IndsInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp, Infosys. Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank are the stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, Tata Cons. Prod, Jio Financial, ITC, HDFC Bank are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp, Bharti Airtel, Power grid Corp. HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance are the stocks that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.95% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.45% gain to the previous close.