Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 23, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 23, 2025. At 2:02 pm, Sensex is trading at 80,040 (0.56%), a 445 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,301 (0.56%), a 134 point gain from the last close.

In Sensex, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosysl are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Axis bank. HDFC Bank is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Motors are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Grasim, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors. HDFC Bank is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.70% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.062% gain to the previous close.