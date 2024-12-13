Sensex and Nifty in Green on December 13, 2024

Today, December 13, 2024, at 2:24 PM, the Indian Benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green. Sensex trades 81,986 when writing, a 0.86% gain from the previous close or 706 points higher. Nifty is trading at 24,746, a 0.80% gain from the last close or 207 points higher. In the National Stock Exchange, 979 stocks advanced, whereas 1483 stocks declined.



Top gainers in Sensex include Bharti Airtel, ITC, HUL, UltraTech Cements, HCL Tech, Power Grid Corp, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Adani ports, Maruti Suzuki. Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Axis Bank. Infosys and HCL Tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex.



Top gainers in Nifty include Bharti Airtel, ITC, HUL, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, Kotak Mahindra, Nestle, and Adani Enterprises. Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla, Axis Bank, and BPCL. Infosys and HCL tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Mid Cap index trades at 47,693 which is a 0.28% dip or 122 points slide than the previous close. BSE Small Cap index trades 56,883 which is a 0.41% dip or 240 points slide than the previous close.