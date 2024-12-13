iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on December 13, 2024

13 Dec 2024 , 02:39 PM

Today, December 13, 2024, at 2:24 PM, the Indian Benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green. Sensex trades 81,986 when writing, a 0.86% gain from the previous close or 706 points higher. Nifty is trading at 24,746, a 0.80% gain from the last close or 207 points higher. In the National Stock Exchange, 979 stocks advanced, whereas 1483 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bharti Airtel, ITC, HUL, UltraTech Cements, HCL Tech, Power Grid Corp, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Adani ports, Maruti Suzuki. Top losers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Axis Bank. Infosys and HCL Tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharti Airtel, ITC, HUL, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, Kotak Mahindra, Nestle, and Adani Enterprises. Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla, Axis Bank, and BPCL. Infosys and HCL tech are the stocks that hit 52-week highs in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Mid Cap index trades at 47,693 which is a 0.28% dip or 122 points slide than the previous close. BSE Small Cap index trades 56,883 which is a 0.41% dip or 240 points slide than the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Indian Benchmark Index
  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
  • Top gainers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.